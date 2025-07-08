River Riders Fall to Flyboys, 17-9, in Offensive Slugfest

July 8, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders dropped their second straight game Tuesday night in a high-scoring, 17-9 loss to the Greeneville Flyboys at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Greeneville broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning and never looked back, despite a spirited rally from the River Riders in the middle innings.

The rundown

After Greeneville pushed across two early runs, Elizabethton cut the deficit in half in the third. Donte Lewis stole second and came around to score on a two-out RBI single from Jackson Berry, making it 2-1.

But the Flyboys struck big in the fourth. A combination of a hit batter, walks and a throwing error by Elizabethton opened the floodgates. Ezra McNaughton's two-run double punctuated a six-run frame, stretching Greeneville's lead to 8-1.

The Flyboys added five more runs over the next two innings, highlighted by a three-run homer from Mycah Jordan in the sixth. Elizabethton battled back in the bottom half, plating five runs thanks to RBI contributions from Berry, Xavier Bradley, Cadyn Karl and Jordan Crosland.

Greeneville answered again with four combined runs in the seventh and eighth to go up 17-6. The River Riders made one final push in the bottom of the eighth as Jack Torbett's two-run double and a wild pitch helped trim the deficit to 17-9. The comeback bid fell short, however, as the Riders were held scoreless in the ninth.

The pitching

Matthew Porchas made the start and went three innings, allowing four runs. Demarques Thompson, Rowan Park and Cesar Garcia all saw action out of the bullpen. Garcia did an outstanding job finishing the final 3 1/3 innings, giving up just one earned run on three hits while striking out six.

Notes

Berry tallied two hits and an RBI.

Crosland reached base three times, scored twice and had an RBI.

Torbett drove in two on a double in the eighth.

The River Riders have now lost two straight after winning their previous seven.

Next up

The River Riders (15-14) close out their two-game homestand against Greeneville (16-11) on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







