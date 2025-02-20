Four All-Stars Among 27 Alumni to Take Field at Andre Dawson Classic
February 20, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)
Elizabethton River Riders News Release
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Twenty-seven Appalachian League alumni are set to take the field in the 2025 Andre Dawson Classic. Former Appy League All-Stars included at this year's event are 2022 All-Stars Payton Basler, Brock Daniels and Jedier Hernandez, and 2024 All-Star Josh McDevitt. The Bristol State Liners and Johnson City Doughboys lead the way with five former players.
For more details on the 2025 Andre Dawson Classic, click here. The complete list of Appy League alumni at the Andre Dawson Classic is listed below.
Alabama State (1)
Kyler McIntosh - Johnson City 2022
Florida A&M (3)
Will Brown - Greeneville 2022
Roan Tarbert - Greeneville 2022-23
Trevor Hanselman - Johnson City 2022-23
Grambling State (6)
Chenar Brown - Danville 2021
Payton Allen - Kingsport 2022-23
Aries Gardner - Bristol 2023
Keanu Jacobs-Guishard - Bristol 2023
Martavius Thomas - Bristol 2024
James Woody - Elizabethton 2024
Jackson State (2)
Brandon Haston - Elizabethton 2024
Caleb Gallant - Pulaski 2024
Missouri (11)
Jedier Hernandez - Burlington 2022
Brock Daniels - Greeneville 2022
Isaiah Frost - Johnson City 2022
Tony Neubeck - Johnson City 2022
Peyton Basler - Elizabethton 2022-23
Nic Smith - Bristol 2023
Jackson Lovich - Pulaski 2023
Brady Picarelli - Elizabethton 2024
Kaden Jacobi - Tri-State 2024
Trey Lawrence - Tri-State 2024
Josh McDevitt - Tri-State 2024
Prairie View A&M (1)
Jeffrey Polledo - Danville & Johnson City 2022
Southern (3)
Nyle Banks - Bristol 2022
Jeremiah Newman - Kingsport 2023-24
Kenneth Jackson - Tri-State 2024
