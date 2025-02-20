Four All-Stars Among 27 Alumni to Take Field at Andre Dawson Classic

February 20, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Twenty-seven Appalachian League alumni are set to take the field in the 2025 Andre Dawson Classic. Former Appy League All-Stars included at this year's event are 2022 All-Stars Payton Basler, Brock Daniels and Jedier Hernandez, and 2024 All-Star Josh McDevitt. The Bristol State Liners and Johnson City Doughboys lead the way with five former players.

For more details on the 2025 Andre Dawson Classic, click here. The complete list of Appy League alumni at the Andre Dawson Classic is listed below.

Alabama State (1)

Kyler McIntosh - Johnson City 2022

Florida A&M (3)

Will Brown - Greeneville 2022

Roan Tarbert - Greeneville 2022-23

Trevor Hanselman - Johnson City 2022-23

Grambling State (6)

Chenar Brown - Danville 2021

Payton Allen - Kingsport 2022-23

Aries Gardner - Bristol 2023

Keanu Jacobs-Guishard - Bristol 2023

Martavius Thomas - Bristol 2024

James Woody - Elizabethton 2024

Jackson State (2)

Brandon Haston - Elizabethton 2024

Caleb Gallant - Pulaski 2024

Missouri (11)

Jedier Hernandez - Burlington 2022

Brock Daniels - Greeneville 2022

Isaiah Frost - Johnson City 2022

Tony Neubeck - Johnson City 2022

Peyton Basler - Elizabethton 2022-23

Nic Smith - Bristol 2023

Jackson Lovich - Pulaski 2023

Brady Picarelli - Elizabethton 2024

Kaden Jacobi - Tri-State 2024

Trey Lawrence - Tri-State 2024

Josh McDevitt - Tri-State 2024

Prairie View A&M (1)

Jeffrey Polledo - Danville & Johnson City 2022

Southern (3)

Nyle Banks - Bristol 2022

Jeremiah Newman - Kingsport 2023-24

Kenneth Jackson - Tri-State 2024

