River Riders Drop Series Opener against Ridge Runners
June 26, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)
Elizabethton River Riders News Release
Bluefield, VA - The Elizabethton River Riders were shut out 6-0 by the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Thursday night in the first game of their series. Despite several opportunities early, the River Riders could not get anything going offensively, while Bluefield capitalized on key moments to secure the win.
The rundown
Bluefield took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. After Jorge Valdes Jr. walked and Bryce Campbell singled, a wild pitch allowed Valdes Jr. to score from third, giving the Ridge Runners a 1-0 lead. Later, a sacrifice fly by CJ Oxendine brought in Campbell to make it 2-0.
Elizabethton struggled to get on the board in the first three innings. In the top of the first, the River Riders had the bases loaded, but couldn't capitalize, and in the top of the third, despite a couple of walks and a stolen base, the River Riders could not drive in any runs.
Bluefield extended its lead adding a run in both the bottom of the fourth and the sixth. In the bottom of the eighth, Bluefield added two more runs, including an RBI double by Hines, followed by a single from Valdes Jr plating another run, and putting the game out of reach at 6-0.
The pitching
Jake Yeager made the start for Elizabethton, going 4.2 innings, giving up 2 earned runs, and striking out 2. Henry Slaby and Cameron Owens came on in relief but were unable to keep the Bluefield offense in check. Nick Falla got the start and recorded the win for the Ridge Runners going five shutout frames.
Notes
The River Riders managed only six hits in the game
The River Riders played errorless defense in the ballgame
Crosland extended his hitting streak to eight games
Stat of the game
8 - Crosland went 2-for-4, extended his hitting streak to eight games, and improved his batting average to .418 on the season.
Next up
The River Riders (8-11) will look to bounce back as they continue their road trip against the Bluefield Ridge Runners (9-9) on Friday, June 27, at 6:30 PM EST. The game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.
