Axmen Shutout State Liners, 10-0

June 26, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

KINGSPORT, TN - Another week, another Bristol and Kingsport showdown. The Axmen took this one after eight innings with the 10-0 mercy rule shutout victory.

Daniel Koppisch was on the mound for the Axmen and immediately got to work dealing on the mound. He got some support when Kam Durnin hit an RBI single down the third base line to score Colin Larson.

Koppisch continued his hot start on the mound into the fifth inning when he punched out the side. The bats caught fire after that and the Axmen scored four runs on four hits.

Kingsport held the 5-0 lead, a lead which they have struggled maintaining, and turned to Liam McCallum on the mound. McCallum made it through 2 1/3 innings without allowing a single baserunner.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Axmen teed off once more loading the bases and scoring four more runs. Landis Davila stepped up to the dish with only one out and delivered a sacrifice fly to score Jace Roosien at third. Since the lead was 10-0 after the seventh the Axmen had reached the mercy rule cap.

Koppisch earned the win finishing with four strikeouts, one walk and allowed four hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Game two of the set is tomorrow night with Bristol needing a win to get back to .500. Kingsport cements themselves in second place in the west for the moment with Johnson City's thrashing at the hands of Greeneville.







