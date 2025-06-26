Flyboys Split Doubleheader with Kingsport

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys won their second tiebreaker in two days versus Kingsport on Wednesday, locking up the series victory against the Axmen with another strong showing from the pitching staff.

The first game of Wednesday's doubleheader was tied, 3-3, after seven innings. Reliever Keenan Mork (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R) picked off the Axmen extra-inning runner and retired the side in order to give Greeneville the series victory.

The Flyboys' catcher (1-for-3, 2 RBI) turned in his first multi-RBI performance of the season to lead the Flyboys offensively, while Mork and fellow reliever Drew Mattox (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R) combined to hold Kingsport scoreless in the final two-plus innings of regulation and the tiebreaker. Mattox retired six of the seven batters he faced, erasing a seventh-inning leadoff walk by inducing a 6-4-3 double play.

The Flyboys (11-6) fell short of sweeping the Axmen (9-8) after Kingsport stymied yet another late Greeneville rally. The Axmen led, 5-0, after three innings and held on to win, 6-5. Greeneville left seven runners on base between the fourth and sixth innings while the Axmen added an insurance run in the top of the sixth. They led, 6-4, entering the bottom of the seventh inning. While Greeneville moved the tying run to third base with two outs, it failed to extend the game.

Kingsport's potent offense came alive early in Game 2. Second baseman Tyler Myatt (1-for-2, HR, 1 RBI) blasted a solo home run in the third inning to chase Flyboys starter Braxton Lewis (2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 K). Left fielder Colin Larson (3-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI) added a two-run triple in the fourth inning.

With the Flyboys down to their final strike, right fielder TJ Adams (0-for-3, 2 R) worked a 10-pitch walk to bring the tying run to the plate. Center fielder Reid Haire (1-for-3, 3B, 1 RBI) hit his first triple of the season to score Adams from first base and put the tying run at third base. Kingsport then retired Greeneville second baseman Peyton Miller (0-for-3) to end the game and stave off the Flyboys' comeback attempt and salvage the series finale, winning 6-5.

Next up

The Flyboys hit the road for their next five games, opening with a two-game set at Johnson City beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday. They will then return home to face the Doughboys on Tuesday, July 2. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







