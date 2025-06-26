Greeneville, Kingsport Split Wednesday Night Doubleheader

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Flyboys and Axmen faced off in another scheduled doubleheader, and this time made it through both games. Greeneville took Game 1 in a 3-3 sudden death win and Kingsport claimed Game 2 in a 6-5 win.

In Game 1, Greeneville took the early 3-1 advantage, but a two-RBI double in the fifth inning from Kam Durnin tied the game.

A battle of relievers ensued as neither team was giving an inch. In the bottom of the seventh, Greeneville put a runner on first and second with two outs. Cameron Kim stepped up to the box with a chance to win it, but a lineout into right field sent it to sudden death.

In the second sudden death game in a row, Greeneville survived facing two batters after Keenan Mork picked off the automatic runner, Alex Kelsey.

Game 2 started and the Axmen faced being swept. In the second, Kingsport was the first to strike as Jace Roosien scored on a single by Landis Davila.

Kingsport stayed hot and in the next inning scored on a sacrifice fly, and then a solo home run from Tyler Myatt, his third of the year. In the fourth inning, Colin Larson hit a base-clearing triple to add two more runs.

Kingsport led, 5-0, heading into the bottom half of the frame, and this time looked to hold onto the lead that was blown in Game 1.

However, Greeneville threatened to storm back once again as Dylan Jackson knocked in two runs with his double.

In the sixth, the Axmen added a run from a Brogan Jones' sac-fly. The Flyboys then answered the Axmen with an RBI single from Mycah Jordan and then Tyler Inge.

The Axmen held a 6-4 lead in the seventh and Tyler Pickens got back-to-back outs, but Greeneville continued the fight as TJ Adams scored from first base off the bat of Reid Haire and his RBI triple.

With the tying run on third, Kaleb Townsend faced Peyton Miller with a chance to end the game. Miller hit a chopper to third base, where Jones made the grab and threw it to first to end the game and secure the Axmen's victory.

Kingsport becomes the second team in the West Division to reach the 10-win threshold, only behind Greeneville. The Axmen will face the State Liners at home in their final showdown of the season.







