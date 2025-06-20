Axmen's 7-4 Win Completes Series Sweep Over Otterbots

June 20, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

DANVILLE, Va. - Kingsport fell behind after a rocky third inning, but a big fourth sealed its 7-4 victory and sweep over Danville on Friday.

The Axmen were the first on the board in the top of the third inning when Kam Durnin hit a single up the middle to score Pitts from second base.

However, the Otterbots stormed back in the next frame and put up four runs of their own behind a bevy of walks.

The Otterbots sat in control of the game for only a few batters later until a string of walks and hit batters scored two runs.

Tyler Myatt stepped into the box with the bases loaded and singled into right field, scoring two runs to jump out in front, 5-4. Then just two batters later, Ben Tryon singled to score two more runs, making the lead 7-4.

Andrew Kribbs pitched a gem in relief, going 3 1/3 innings and striking out seven batters without giving up an earned run.

However, Danville had one more crack at it with the bases loaded and nobody out in the eighth, but Kaleb Townsend slammed the door on the Otterbots, getting three straight batters out. Then Payton Armour started the ninth and retired the side to earn the save. Kribbs was credited with the win and Armour the save.

With the win, Kingsport moved to 8-5 and now sits one game over Greeneville for the top spot in the West. The Axmen will be back in action Saturday night to face the Bristol State Liners at home.







