Flyboys Fall Behind Early, Split Series Versus Bristol

June 20, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Bristol State Liners tagged the Greeneville Flyboys for four first-inning runs and rode the momentum to a 6-2 victory Friday at Pioneer Park, splitting the two-game series. The State Liners (7-7) recorded 14 hits, 12 of which were singles, and put constant pressure on the Flyboys (7-5) pitching staff while recording timely outs to hold the lead.

All nine Bristol batters reached base safely, and four State Liners batters recorded multiple hits. Left fielder Prince DeBoskie (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) and third baseman Chris Patterson (3-for-5, RBI) led the offensive charge for the visiting squad. Led by right-hander Alex Sotiropoulos (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 K), the Bristol bullpen blanked Greeneville over the final five innings. Greeneville relievers AJ Diaz (2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 K) and Christian Bonilla (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K) gave the Flyboys a chance at a late-inning comeback, but Greeneville failed to muster its second straight comeback victory.

Third baseman Cameron Kim (2-for-3, HR) homered for the first time this season in Friday's game, becoming the fourth different Greeneville batter to hit a home run this year. He joins Ezra McNaughton (5), Grant Hunter (1) and Dylan Jackson (1). Kim was the lone Flyboys batter to record multiple hits. Greeneville left two runners on base in the fifth inning and stranded the bases loaded in the sixth. It has left the bases loaded six times in its last four games.

Next up

The Flyboys welcome the Pulaski River Turtles to Pioneer Park for a two-game series beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday as UT Night presented by Farm Bureau Insurance returns for its second year. The Flyboys will wear special, UT-themed jerseys that will be auctioned throughout the game. UT-themed food and drink specials will be available and a fireworks show will conclude the night.

Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







