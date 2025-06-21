Patton's Inside-The-Park Home Run Lifts Flyboys Past Pulaski

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys took down the Pulaski River Turtles, 5-4, in front of a season-high 3,788 fans at Pioneer Park on Saturday night. Greeneville (8-5) trailed 3-0 after the top of the fourth inning, pulling within one run in the bottom half after an RBI triple from shortstop Tyler Inge (1-for-3, 3B, RBI) and an RBI groundout from left fielder TJ Adams (2-for-5, RBI).

Adams collected multiple hits in his first start for the Flyboys, joining the team after his Arizona Wildcats were eliminated from the College World Series and making his debut Friday as a pinch hitter. Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Greeneville took a 4-3 lead when Adams' RBI groundout brought home right fielder Mycah Jordan (1-for-5, 2B, RBI, SB), who tied the game with an RBI double and swiped third base. The Virginia Tech outfielder has stolen a league-best 11 bases and has not been caught stealing through the Flyboys' first 13 games.

Pulaski loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh inning. While it tied the game, 4-4, with a sacrifice fly, reliever Braxton Lewis (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) escaped the bases-loaded, no-out jam with minimal damage. The Flyboys then took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh with an inside-the-park home run from second baseman Jace Patton (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI).

Right-hander Emery Dawkins (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R) rolled a 6-4-3 double play to erase a leadoff single in the eighth inning and fellow righty Keenan Mork (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) earned his first save of the season. The hurler out of Notre Dame retired the side in order in the ninth to seal the 5-4 victory for the Flyboys

