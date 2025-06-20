Doughboys take series sweep the River Turtles in a low-scoring battle at home

Johnson City, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys topped off their fireworks night with a 4-2 win over the Pulaski River Turtles in a battle between bullpens.

After winning in sudden death the night before, Johnson City looked to sweep Pulaski in the two-game series at home. Both sides started hot as Pulaski shortstop JT Taylor reached on an error and came around to score off of a Brayden Ricketts double to left field in the top of the first.

Johnson City came right back with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning when Jackson Reid got on with a single. Jackson Jones brought Reid home on a sacrifice fly to center after a couple of hits by Paris Pridgen and Brandon Chang worked him to third.

In what seemed like it was going to be a slugfest between two offenses, both teams went ice cold at the plate as both starting pitchers dialed back in after each giving up a run.

Landry Jurecka for the River Turtles went three more innings after the first, giving up two more hits and no additional damage on the score. Jurecka went on to sit down six straight batters for the Doughboys in the third and fourth.

Major Osbolt for the Doughboys added another excellent outing to his stats, pitching through the fifth, retiring 12 out of his next 13 batters faced, allowing one hit, no other runs scored, and tallying six strikeouts in the process.

Both teams still couldn't find the bases in the sixth, until designated hitter Ryan Jones worked a walk and Nate Conner was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh. Before Dane Morrow would rope a line drive into left, scoring both Jones and Conner.

The Doughboys didn't stop there, Pridgen grounded to the infield but beat the throw to first, scoring Morrow and making it a 4-1 ballgame.

Closer Griffin Howell would be called in to finish the job in the top of the ninth, after back-to-back hits by Aiden Torrez and Tyler Sparrer, Aden Malpass hit a grounder up the middle into center field, scoring Torrez.

That would be the last chance for Pulaski as Howell locked down the final outs needed with a groundout and two strikeouts, ending the game with a final score of 4-2.

The Johnson City Doughboys continue their hot streak throughout the weekend, as they welcome the Elizabethton River Riders on Saturday for their first matchup of the season. First pitch set for 7:00 p.m. at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.







