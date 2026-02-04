Johnson City Doughboys Announce Jordan Thornton as New Assistant General Manager

JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys are excited to announce Jordan Thornton as the new Assistant General Manager effective immediately. Jordan has experience in field office administration and coaching softball at the JUCO level at Georgia Highlands College. Playing softball almost all her life, she completed her softball career at Lipscomb University with Lady Bison. While at Lipscomb, she obtained a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus in marketing. While coaching at Highlands, she earned a master's in sports administration through Georgia Southern University.

"I'm beyond excited to step into this new role with the Johnson City Doughboys organization and Boyd Sports," Thornton said. "Johnson City has an incredible energy, and I'm fired up to work with community leaders to bring nonstop, family-friendly fun to TVA Credit Union Ballpark in 2026."

A Greeneville native, Jordan now lives in Kingsport, Tennessee with her Husband, Josh. Together, they have a three-year-old pup named Colter.

"I am excited to have Jordan join us in a new capacity with the Doughboys family and the Johnson City community" general manager Patrick Ennis said. "This was a no brainer decision as Styles has been instrumental in our success over the past few years. We have a lot of plans for 2026, and Jordan will be a big part of that moving forward."







