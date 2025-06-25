Axmen Fumble Lead, Fall to Flyboys in Sudden Death

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The last slate of June got kicked off with a bang as Greeneville completed a heroic comeback in seven innings in the first game of Tuesday's scheduled doubleheader to earn a 5-5, sudden-death win over Kingsport. However, rain postponed the second game of the twin bill, moving it back to make Wednesday a doubleheader.

The game started with a bang as Colin Larson sent a ball out of the park over the left-field wall for a leadoff home run.

It took several innings for either team to score after that, but the Axmen poured it on in the top of the fourth with four runs. A fielder's choice scored the first, a Larson single scored the next runner, and a Kam Durnin single scored the next two.

The Axmen held a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning when the game completely changed. Adam Baker had made it through the first three innings with ease, but two runners quickly reached base.

With two on and nobody out, Layne Akers, the hero from Greeneville's walk-off win over Pulaski on Sunday night, stepped up to the plate and sent Baker's offer over the wall.

The three-run homer made it a 5-3 score with the Axmen still in control. TJ Adams then knocked in a runner in the sixth to cut the lead to one.

In the seventh, the Flyboys got on base early and threatened to walk-off the Axmen. Tyler Inge sent a line drive into center field to bring home Mycah Jordan on a sacrifice fly, tying the game.

Cameron Kim stepped up to the plate with the winning run 90 feet away. He faced Payton Armour and hit a weak ground ball to first baseman Ben Tryon. Tryon won the footrace to the bag to send the game to sudden death.

Kingsport played small ball and got the winning run to third base with two outs in the sudden-death inning.

Jace Roossien pinch-hit for Ty Denton and with two away in sudden death hit a sharp ground ball to second base and was retired, giving Greeneville the win.

If the Axmen want to claim the No. 1 spot in the West now, they must sweep the Flyboys on Wednesday to claim the top spot.







