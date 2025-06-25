River Riders Power Past Coal Cats, 9-3, in Series Opener

June 25, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Huntington, W.Va. - The Elizabethton River Riders jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Tri-State Coal Cats, 9-3, on Tuesday night. The River Riders' offense exploded late, while the pitching staff controlled the game to earn a sixth consecutive win.

The Rundown:

Elizabethton took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third. Jack Ratcliffe doubled to right field, scoring Josh Owens. Donte Lewis followed with a single to bring in Ratcliffe, extending the River Riders' lead to 2-0.

Tri-State answered in the fourth. Sam Winsett doubled to left, scoring Chandler Murray and advancing Tyler Smolinski to third. A groundout by Luke Kosko allowed Smolinski to score, tying the game at 2-2.

The River Riders regained the lead in the fifth. Luke Donaghey singled to right field, bringing in Josh Evans for a 3-2 lead, and Hudson Brown followed with a double to right, driving in Lewis to make it 4-2.

In the sixth, Evans picked up an RBI on a ground out, bringing in Owens to extend the lead to 5-2.

The River Riders added insurance in the seventh. Owens doubled, scoring Jackson Berry, and a wild pitch by Mason Sylvest allowed Owens to score, giving Elizabethton a commanding 7-2 lead.

Elizabethton sealed the win in the eighth with a two-run blast from Lewis, his first home run of the season, making it 9-2. Tri-State added a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly, but the River Riders held on for the victory.

The Pitching:

Matthew Porchas made the start for the River Riders, going four innings and surrendering just two runs. Ray Thompson (1-0) earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief, striking out four without allowing a hit.

Notes:

Lewis continued his hot streak, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Owens contributed with a 2-for-4 performance, adding three runs scored and a double.

Ratcliffe went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Evans had a solid game, scoring twice and adding an RBI and two hits.

Stat of the Game:

6 - With the win, Elizabethton picked up their sixth straight victory, the longest winning streak by any Appy League team so far this season.

Next Up:

The River Riders (8-9) will look to extend their winning streak as they face the Coal Cats (6-10) again Wednesday, June 25. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST, the game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







