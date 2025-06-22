River Riders Hold off Johnson City to Secure 5-3 Win

June 22, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders withstood a late push from the Johnson City Doughboys to hold on for a 5-3 victory Sunday night. The win extended Elizabethton's win streak to five consecutive games, as they built an early lead and hung on for the victory.

The Rundown

Elizabethton took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning, with key hits from Luke Donaghey and Jordan Crosland. Donaghey doubled to left field, driving in Jackson Berry and Brady Thompson. Crosland then followed with a double of his own, bringing in Donaghey for the third run of the game.

The River Riders then added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning when Thompson walked to load the bases, and a wild pitch allowed Jack Ratcliffe to score. Donaghey then added a sacrifice fly to bring in Thompson and push Elizabethton's lead to 5-0.

Johnson City responded in the bottom of the fourth with a run of their own. Nate Conner singled to right field, driving in Willie Hurt and cutting Elizabethton's lead to 5-1.

In the sixth, Johnson City's Jose Fernandez hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot to right field, to make it 5-2.

The Doughboys made it a closer game in the seventh after a stolen base and a throwing error by Elizabethton allowed Ryan Jones to score, bringing the score to 5-3. However, the River Riders held on for the win.

The Pitching

Josh Owens got the start for Elizabethton and was dominant through his three innings of work, giving up just one hit and striking out three. Clay Masonis earned his first win of the season giving up one hit in two innings out of the bullpen. Jack Brafa earned his second save of the season.

Notes

Crosland continued his hot streak, going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to six games.

Donaghey went 1-for-2 with a double, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs.

Thompson reached base twice, drawing a walk and scoring two runs.

Elizabethton's defense turned a key double play in the seventh

Stat of the Game

.500 - Thompson was on fire at the plate over the last week, he finished the six-game stretch going 7-for-14 with two doubles, six walks, nine runs scored, a stolen base, a .500 batting average and a .682 on-base percentage.

Next Up

After the off day, The River Riders (7-9) will continue the road trip against the Tri-State Coal Cats (6-9) on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







