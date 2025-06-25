River Riders Fall to Coal Cats in Low-Scoring Affair After Lightning Delay

June 25, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Huntington, W.Va. - The Elizabethton River Riders had their six-game winning streak snapped after falling to the Tri-State Coal Cats, 2-0, on Wednesday night. The game, which was interrupted by a lightning delay lasting an hour and 10 minutes, saw both teams struggle to generate offense, but the Coal Cats capitalized on a couple of key moments to secure the win.

The Rundown

The Coal Cats struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Sal Mineo reached second on a throwing error by shortstop Josh Owens, and after a wild pitch moved him to third, Julio Solier reached first on an error by first baseman Lenox Lively, allowing Mineo to score. Tri-State took a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third, the River Riders looked to rally. Jordan Crosland and Hudson Brown both singled, with Crosland stealing third base to put himself in scoring position. However, the River Riders could not capitalize and Tri-State maintained their 1-0 lead.

Tri-State doubled their advantage in the sixth. After a lengthy delay due to inclement weather, the Coal Cats added another run. Mineo, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Ryan Maggy then singled, bringing Mineo home to make it 2-0.

The River Riders had a few chances throughout the game but struggled to get the big hit, leaving multiple runners stranded on base. Despite a solid effort from their pitchers, Elizabethton could not break through the Coal Cats' defense.

The Pitching

Donte Lewis started on the mound for Elizabethton, going five innings and allowing just one unearned run while striking out six. After the lightning delay, Jevarra Martin and Brody Roe came in to relieve, but the River Riders' offense couldn't generate enough to support the pitching staff.

The Coal Cats' pitching was equally strong, with Carlos Jazmin closing out the game in the ninth. Jazmin earned the save after coming on in the seventh and shutting down Elizabethton's offense. Tri-State pitching retired the final 17 River Riders batters to finish the game.

Notes

Despite the tough loss, Donte Lewis pitched well, striking out seven and allowing just one run.

Crosland extended his hitting streak to seven games

Stat of the Game

7 - Donte Lewis struck out seven batters over five innings, keeping the game close for the River Riders. Lewis threw the fastest pitch throughout the Appy League this season, topping out at 97 mph multiple times.

Next Up

The River Riders (8-10) will look to bounce back as they continue the road trip against the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







Appalachian League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.