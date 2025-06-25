Doughboys get back in the win column with a shortened victory over State Liners, 9-0

June 25, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







Johnson City, Tenn. - A sweltering day at the ballpark is called short due to weather as Doughboys defeat State Liners 9-0 after seven innings.

Johnson City got a hot start at the plate in the first, when Nate Connor blasted a double off the right centerfield wall. Trey Majette didn't let him stay there long as he roped a line drive into right, making Conner the first run of the ballgame.

Doughboys ace Bryson Thacker held down the early lead through his two innings pitched, facing eight batters and allowing only a single hit, Thacker held onto his 0.00 ERA as he made his exit after two.

After a slight lightning delay the Doughboys picked up right where they left off in the third inning, Logan Fyffe and Dane Morrow got things started with back to back hits. Connor would load the bases after being hit by a pitch before Paris Pridgen worked a full count walk, scoring Fyffe.

Things got wild shortly after, Conner scored on a wild pitch by Brayden Gilley, afterwards catcher Brandon Chang started his way towards first after a dropped third strike before being hit by the throw from Bristol catcher Brooks Wright. This allowed Pridgen to score from third and made Chang safe on first.

Jackson Jones kept things going after reaching on an error by the State Liners infield, scoring Majette in the process. Designated hitter Ryan Jones got involved with a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Chang across to make it a 6-0 ballgame after the third.

While the offense was rolling, pitcher Ryan Smith was putting in the work on defense, taking over for Thacker, Smith came in after the weather delay and got to work quickly. Allowing no hits or runs in two innings pitched, Smith struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth to keep a strong lead for the Doughboys.

The offense exploded in the fifth inning for Johnson City, with four straight hits from Majette, Chang, and both Ryan and Jackson Jones. Chang scored Majette and Jackson Jones returned the favor bringing in Chang right after with an RBI single.

Fyffe added onto the lead, squeezing a ground ball into left field an scoring Jackson Jones to give Johnson City a 9-0 advantage.

Weather continued to loom over TVA Credit Union Ballpark, and eventually sent the game into another delay going into the bottom of the seventh, the delay would turn into a final as they wave the game due to lightning and the Johnson City Doughboys bounce back with a commanding win in six and a half innings.

The Doughboys will continue their homestand Wednesday against the Bristol State Liners, first pitch set for 7:00 p.m.







