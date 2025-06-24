Flyboys Rally to Win Series Opener Versus Kingsport Before Storms Strike

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys secured another hard-fought win in their series opener versus the Kingsport Axmen on Tuesday, scoring five unanswered runs to tie the game, 5-5, in the bottom of the seventh inning and winning the tiebreaker. Tuesday's game was supposed to be the first game of a doubleheader and was therefore a seven-inning game, but the second game of the twin bill was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Flyboys (10-5) fell behind early when Kingsport (9-7) scored five times in the first four innings versus Greeneville starter Kellan Klosterman (4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Left fielder Colin Larson (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) led off the game with an opposite-field home run, and the Axmen scored four unearned runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead. Greeneville responded to Kingsport's big fourth inning with a three-run home run from left fielder Layne Akers (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R), his first homer of the season.

With Kingsport still ahead, 5-3, after four innings, Flyboys relievers Evan Kay (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) and Garrett Mackowiak (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) held Kingsport at bay and set the table for a late Greeneville rally. The Flyboys pulled to within one run with a sixth-inning RBI single from right fielder TJ Adams (1-for-3, RBI) and tied the game in the seventh with a sacrifice fly from shortstop Tyler Inge (1-for-3, RBI).

The Flyboys stranded the winning run on third base, sending the game to a tiebreaker. Greeneville manager Jack Wilson chose to play defense, calling on right-hander Emery Dawkins to get the final three outs. Dawkins answered the call, retiring the side in order to seal the Flyboys' victory.







