Flyboys Offense Overwhelms Johnson City

June 26, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys started their road trip in dominant fashion Thursday, hitting three home runs and mercy-ruling the Johnson City Doughboys, 19-1 in seven innings, at TVA Credit Union ballpark. Greeneville now owns the Appalachian League record for runs in a single game this season, which previously stood at 17 runs (Elizabethton def. Danville, 17-1, on June 10). The Flyboys (12-6) also hold the best winning percentage (.667) in the league.

Thursday's game started in fitting fashion as Greeneville first baseman Ezra McNaughton (2-for-4, HR, 5 RBI) clubbed a line-drive two-run homer to left-center field to give the road squad a 2-0 lead in the first inning. McNaughton has hit a league-best six home runs this season, also pacing all batters with a .529 on-base percentage and slugging percentage of .811. He is the only qualified Appalachian League hitter with an on-base plus slugging percentage higher than 1.300 (1.340).

The Flyboys led 4-0 after two innings and put up a crooked number in the third inning when left fielder Grant Hunter (1-for-2, 3 R) doubled home a run, McNaughton hit a three-run double and catcher Dylan Jackson (1-for-4, 2 RBI) plated McNaughton with an RBI single. Greeneville led 9-1 after the third inning. Center fielder Mycah Jordan (2-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 R) and third baseman Cameron Kim (2-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 R) hit three-run home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, giving the Flyboys a 15-1 lead at the halfway mark.

Outfielder Reid Haire (3-for-6, 2 RBI) hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and the Flyboys added a pair of runs on bases-loaded walks in the seventh inning to reach the final score of 19-1. The Flyboys' three home runs, six extra-base hits, and 8-for-18 (.444) batting average with runners in scoring position are all season-bests.

Starting pitcher Jace Smith (4 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 K) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning to keep the Flyboys comfortably ahead, while relievers Evan Kay (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) and Emery Dawkins (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) handled the final three innings and locked up the mercy-rule victory for Greeneville.

Next up

The Flyboys finish their series in Johnson City at 7 p.m. Friday before heading to Pulaski to take on the River Turtles. They will be back in Greeneville on Tuesday, July 2.







