Doughboys get blown out at home, fall 19-1 to Greeneville Flyboys

June 26, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City, Tenn.- The Johnson City Doughboys were handed their first run-rule loss of the season as Greenville's bats dominated through seven innings for a 19-1 final score.

Greeneville came out swinging in the first, as Ezra McNaughton lifted his sixth homer over the left field wall, scoring Tyler Inge, who reached on an error for an early 2-0 lead.

They continued their tear in the second, as Grant Hunter scored on a sacrifice flyout by Layne Akers, before Inge scored for a second time on a wild pitch. The Flyboys followed it up with a five-run third inning, with RBIs coming from McNaughton, Hunter, and Dylan Jackson.

Johnson City was finally able to get on the board in the bottom of the third, after a leadoff triple by Willie Hurt, Logan Fyffe stepped up to the plate and got his 12th RBI of the season with a line drive single to center.

Now a 9-1 ballgame, Greenville hit their second homer of the night in the top of the fourth. As Mycha Jordan unleashed a towering shot over the left field wall for his first of the season, scoring himself as well as Hunter and Reid Haire.

The third Flyboys homerun was hit by third baseman Cameron Kim in the fifth, with another bomb over the left field wall, scoring Jace Patton and Akers, who both reached on walks. A 15-1 lead for Greenville.

Haire got in on the action at the top of the sixth, roping a sharp ground ball into left center and bringing home Akers and Jackson. TJ Adams and Peyton Miller score runs in the seventh, both off of bases-loaded walks, giving us the 19-1 final.

The Johnson City Doughboys will suit up again for another game against the Greeneville Flyboys Friday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







