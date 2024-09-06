River Riders Receive 2024 Lee Landers Community Service Award

September 6, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced the Elizabethton River Riders as the 2024 Lee Landers Community Service Award recipient. The Lee Landers Community Service Award is presented to the Club that demonstrates an outstanding, ongoing commitment to charitable service, support and leadership within their local community and the baseball industry.

"The River Riders are humbled to receive this year's 2024 Appalachian League Lee Landers Community Service Award," said Elizabethton general manager Kiva Fuller. "We strive to help make a difference in our community year-round at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark and throughout our city and county. This honor is not taken lightly as "service before self" is our belief that we pursue to achieve daily."

This year, the Elizabethton River Riders contributed more than $410,000 in gift-in-kind donations and services through Aug. 31 and volunteered 534 hours to various community organizations and initiatives.

Among the organization's many efforts, the River Riders built new relationships with the Carter County Drug Prevention P.E.A.K Mentor Program, hosting two Pitch, Hit & Run events at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark to bring baseball to underprivileged children.

Additionally, the team volunteered at Assistance Resource Ministries, collecting and donating more than 400 pounds of food to help local families in need. The River Riders were actively involved in supporting back-to-school efforts, working with Harmony Free Will Baptist Church to hand out school supplies and supervise various activities at the Back-to-School Bash.

The River Riders' commitment to youth outreach continued with their partnership with the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys & Girls Club, hosting an MLB PLAY BALL Weekend and local 14-16U teams.

In the offseason, River Riders players and staff continued their service by participating in fundraising events with the Kiwanis Club, leading bimonthly Kiwanis Key Clubs mentorship meetings for Unaka High School students and contributing to the Keep Carter County Beautiful initiative by regularly picking up trash along local landmarks.

The River Riders supported numerous community organizations, including the Carter County Tourism, the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce, the Covered Bridge Festival and more. They helped lead seasonal events such as Barktober Fest, Downtown Elizabethton Trick or Treat, Turkey Trot and Christmas Parade.

Lee Landers served as the Appalachian League president from 1996-2018 and passed away on May 17, 2021. Landers always placed others first and encouraged all clubs and staff to become involved and give back to their communities. Landers' involvement over the years included the Roman Cultural Society, Jaycees, Police Benevolent Association, D.A.R.E, Senior Olympics Board, Baseball Chapel, American Heart Association and Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

