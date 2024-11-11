Elizabethton River Riders Announce Schedule for 2025 Season

November 11, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Elizabethton River Riders today announced their 2025 baseball schedule. The River Riders will host their first home game on June 5 against the Tri-State Coal Cats.

The 2025 Appalachian League season begins June 5 and runs through July 30. The River Riders will celebrate Independence Day at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday, July 3 playing against the Bristol State Liners.

"I look forward to the 2025 season with tremendous excitement," said Elizabethton River Riders General Manager Kiva Fuller. "Our 2024 season was super fun with new theme nights and giveaways. Mark your 2025 calendars to join us for an even more action packed summer."

Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the River Riders Ticket Office at 423-547-6443. Game times are to be determined. Promotional calendar will be released at a later date.

