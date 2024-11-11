Bristol State Liners Announce 2025 Season Schedule

BRISTOL, TN - The Bristol State Liners today announced their 2025 baseball schedule. The State Liners Opening Day will be on June 6 and play against the Johnson City Doughboys. The 2025 Appalachian League season begins June 5 and runs through July 30. The schedule will consist of five Tuesdays, six Wednesdays, two Thursdays, and four Fridays, four Saturdays and three Sundays.

Boyd Sports and TVA Credit Union ballpark will also host all 24 regular season home games for the Bristol State Liners as they are working towards a new ballpark in 2026. "The 2025 season will be a unique season for the State Liners. Boyd Sports and the Johnson City Doughboys welcome the Bristol State Liners to TVA Credit Union Ballpark." said Vice President of Boyd Sports Jeremy Boler. "We look forward to working with the Bristol State Liners and their fans in providing a top notch experience for both their players and fans."

Fans can call the office at 423-461-4866 to learn more about ticket plans or for any additional information.

