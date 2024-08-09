MLB announces Speedway Classic '25 coming to historic Bristol

August 9, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Bristol State Liners News Release







Buckle up. Major League Baseball is coming to "Thunder Valley."

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday morning that MLB will play a regular-season game in 2025 at the historic Bristol Motor Speedway in northeastern Tennessee. The Braves will face the Reds on Saturday, Aug. 2, in the MLB Speedway Classic. Manfred made the announcement at the speedway in a ceremony that included Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

"Major League Baseball is excited to deliver a special game at Bristol Motor Speedway, a unique setting that sports fans will remember forever," said Manfred. "The Reds and the Braves form an ideal matchup because of their dynamic talent and the proximity of their markets. We look forward to celebrating our game with a wide array of fans, both on and off the field throughout the weekend, and highlighting the rich traditions of sports, music and community in Tennessee and across the region."

It will be the first regular-season game in National League/American League history played in Tennessee, and continues a recent push by MLB to play games in unconventional, memorable settings. Other examples in recent years include MLB at Fort Bragg in 2016, MLB in Omaha in 2019, MLB at Field of Dreams in 2021, MLB at Rickwood Field earlier this year, and the annual Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa. Those games were, respectively, the first regular-season AL/NL games in North Carolina, Nebraska, Iowa and Alabama.

"On behalf of the team at Bristol Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports, we are thrilled to partner with Major League Baseball to bring the Speedway Classic to the 'Home of Big Events' on Aug. 2, 2025," said Jerry Caldwell, president of Bristoal Motor Speedway. "There is deep baseball history in Bristol and around this area, long acknowledged as the heart of the Appalachian League. In addition, Bristol's location makes it the perfect 'meet in the middle' destination for a showdown between these two beloved clubs. It's only appropriate for the World's Fastest Half-Mile to showcase this game where the talented athletes will be on display in a venue that's reputation was built on speed and high performance."

MLB games played at non-MLB parks

A baseball diamond will be built across the track and infield of the legendary speedway, putting baseball inside one of the largest standalone sports venues in the country. In racing configuration, the high-banked concrete track has a capacity of approximately 146,000. BMS has also hosted events including concerts and a college football game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech in 2016.

The game will count as a Reds home game, and it will follow games in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 31, and Friday, Aug. 1. Sunday will be held as an off-day for both teams, as a buffer in case of inclement weather. FOX Sports will provide national coverage of the Speedway Classic, and ticket pre-sales will begin in September with public on-sale expected in December.

"The Reds are excited to be the home team for this unforgettable first at the Bristol Motor Speedway," Reds president and CEO Phil Castellini said "Thank you to Major League Baseball for making this groundbreaking game happen. We cannot wait for all of Reds Country to cheer on their Reds in this unique and historic setting."

Get the Latest From MLB

Sign up to receive our daily Morning Lineup to stay in the know about the latest trending topics around Major League Baseball.

For baseball fans who might be unfamiliar with stock car racing, Bristol carries every bit the weight in NASCAR that Wrigley Field or Fenway Park does in baseball. It's been the site of some of the sport's most iconic moments, and the beloved bullring prides itself on delivering some of the most exciting action in sports. Now it will host baseball, with a one-of-a-kind field set up inside the facility known as "the world's fastest half-mile."

"It is an honor for our organization to be a part of Major League Baseball's Speedway Classic," Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said. "Bristol Motor Speedway is sure to offer one of the most exciting and memorable experiences in our game's history. We look forward to seeing tens of thousands of fans from across Braves Country gather in Bristol next August to cheer on our team in this iconic venue."

Of course, the game will not be the only event. There will be additional fan experiences surrounding the contest. Bristol, which straddles the Tennessee-Virginia state line in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is known as the "birthplace of country music," and the area also has a rich baseball history. It's in the heart of the Appalachian League, which dates back more than a century and currently operates as a summer collegiate league.

Likewise, Tennessee prides itself on its baseball history and accomplishments. The University of Tennessee, located in nearby Knoxville, is the reigning Men's College World Series champion for the first time in program history, and the list of Major League players from the state includes Mookie Betts, Evan Carter, Sonny Gray, Robbie Ray and Brent Rooker. The state is home to three current Minor League teams: the Triple-A Nashville Sounds (Brewers), Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) and Double-A Tennessee Smokies (Cubs).

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 9, 2024

MLB announces Speedway Classic '25 coming to historic Bristol - Bristol State Liners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.