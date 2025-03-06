Former MLB Player and Coach Turner Ward Named Bristol State Liners Manager

March 6, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Bristol State Liners News Release







BRISTOL, TN - The Bristol State Liners announced Turner Ward as their manager for the 2025 season. As a long-time player and coach in Major League Baseball, Ward most recently served as the St. Louis Cardinals Hitting Coach from 2023 to 2024.

"I'm very excited to have a new challenge coaching this summer in the Appalachian League," said Ward.

Ward was drafted in the 18th round of the 1986 draft by the New York Yankees. He would go on to play 12 years in Major League Baseball as an outfielder with Cleveland, Toronto, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Arizona, and Philadelphia. Ward won two world series championships with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993.

Ward retired after the 2001 season and has since been involved in coaching at every level in baseball. He has spent time as a manager in the minor leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations. He also has coached on the major league level as the hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, before joining the St. Louis Cardinals.

The State Liners will play all of their home games at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in 2025 as the new stadium is being built. Patrick Ennis, the Johnson City Doughboys General Manager, will be the State Liners' main point of contact for the time being. "I am thrilled to welcome Turner to Johnson City for the 2025 season. He brings a wealth of knowledge that will help make the State Liners competitive on the field." said Ennis. "We will strive to make sure they feel at home at TVA Credit Union Ballpark this season."

The Bristol Sate Liners begin their season on June 6 inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Johnson City Doughboys.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from March 6, 2025

Former MLB Player and Coach Turner Ward Named Bristol State Liners Manager - Bristol State Liners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.