Boyd Sports to Own and Operate Bristol State Liners Baseball in Appalachian League

January 30, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Bristol State Liners News Release







BRISTOL, TN - Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that it will assume ownership of the Bristol State Liners franchise in the Appalachian League. Boyd Sports, which also owns the Knoxville Smokies, Johnson City Doughboys, Greeneville Flyboys, Elizabethton River Riders, and manages the Kingsport Axmen will assume all business operations of the Bristol State Liners.

"We are excited to partner with Boyd Sports as they take on the operation of the Bristol State Liners," said City of Bristol Mayor Mark Hutton. "Their extensive knowledge of the game, commitment to top-tier promotions, and dedication to fan engagement will be a tremendous asset to our community. This partnership will not only enhance the baseball experience but also contribute to improving the overall quality of life for our citizens. We look forward to working with Boyd Sports to create exciting opportunities for residents and visitors alike."

Boyd Sports and the city of Bristol, TN are working on building a new stadium for the 2026 season for the Bristol State Liners and Tennessee High School.

The State Liners will play all of their 2025 home games at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, sharing the facility with the Johnson City Doughboys.

Boyd Sports will announce staffing and key details about the organization at a later date. The State Liners will begin their 2025 home campaign on June 6 against the Johnson City Doughboys at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, TN.

"We are very pleased to add Bristol, TN to our Boyd Sports family," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "Everyone in the Bristol community and city officials have been wonderful to work with, we are excited and looking forward to a great partnership."

The Appalachian League is one of the longest standing baseball leagues in U.S. history and is rooted within 10 cities in the Appalachia Region of the country. The league is a collegiate summer league and part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline ("PDP"). The PDP is a collaborative effort that establishes a player development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from January 30, 2025

Boyd Sports to Own and Operate Bristol State Liners Baseball in Appalachian League - Bristol State Liners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.