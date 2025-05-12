Bristol State Liners Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

BRISTOL, TN - The Bristol State Liners have announced their coaching staff for the Appalachian League's 2025 season. Joining manager Turner Ward will be hitting coach Scott Van Slyke, pitching coach Mike Tejera, fourth coach Chris Monroe, athletic trainer Leanna Freund, and data coordinator Cooper Ward.

The State Liners will have a new face on the coaching staff with the addition of MLB veteran Scott Van Slyke as the hitting coach.

Van Slyke brings 14 years of professional baseball playing experience to Bristol, including six at the Major League level with the Los Angeles Dodgers and one year in the KBO with the Doosan Bears. Van Slyke was drafted by the Dodgers in the 14th round in 2005 and made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2012. Van Slyke is the son of Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer Andy Van Slyke.

"I am excited about this opportunity to coach this summer. I love watching people succeed and my hope is that being a part of Turner's staff, we can help the guys find consistent success," said Van Slyke.

Tejera enters his second year as the pitching coach in Bristol. Tejera played five seasons in the Major Leagues with the Florida Marlins and the Texas Rangers. He was a member of the Marlins 2003 World Series team. Tejera was drafted by the Marlins in the sixth round in 1995 from Southwest Miami High School. He pitched 14 professional seasons, then spent 13 years as a pitching coach and pitching coordinator with the Washington Nationals' organization (2011-23). Tejera earned his second World Series ring with the Nationals in 2019.

"I'm looking forward to creating an atmosphere that is productive and enjoyable for all of the State Liners players. I cannot wait help these young pitchers grow and have a great 2025 season." said Tereja.

Returning to the State Liners as the fourth coach will be Chris Monroe. Monroe returns to the Appalachian League for his third summer and second with Bristol, previously he was a coach in Pulaski in 2023. Monroe is currently in his first season as an assistant baseball coach at Claflin University in South Carolina after previously coaching at Saint Anselm College for two seasons. He began his coaching career at Framingham State in 2015 after pitching for the Rams. Following his stint at his alma mater he went on to be a volunteer assistant coach at Western Illinois in 2021 and an assistant coach at Spoon River College in 2022.

"I'm excited to return for my second season with the State Liners in 2025. The talent, professionalism, and the resumes that I have the privilege of being around is a one-of-a-kind experience. I'm ready for two months of pro-style baseball and pro-style player development." said Monroe.

Rounding out the staff will be Athletic Trainer Leanna Freund and Data Coordinator Cooper Ward. Freund currently is the graduate assistant athletic trainer for the ETSU volleyball team and Ward is the current director of analytics and scouting for the University of South Alabama baseball team.

"We could not be more excited to welcome this coaching staff for the 2025 season," said State Liners General Manager Patrick Ennis. "Their collective resume is nothing short of legendary, and we're confident that fans can look forward to an exciting brand of baseball at TVA Credit Union Ballpark this summer!

The Bristol Sate Liners begin their season on June 6 inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Johnson City Doughboys.







