Burlington Sock Puppets Announce 2025 Schedule

November 11, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Appalachian League has officially released the 2025 season schedule, the fifth season since the league transformed to the summer-collegiate circuit. Since that transformation, the Burlington Sock Puppets find themselves tied for the most wins in the entire league (111) to go along with two divisional titles. Heading into the new season, Burlington's eyes are set on capturing that elusive Appy League crown.

The title quest all starts June 5 as the Bluefield Ridge Runners come to Sockville for the season and home opener. The Sock Puppets schedule features 12 home games in June and another 12 in July, nine total games against the Danville Otterbots and the largest July 4 celebration game this year against the Johnson City Doughboys.

The club is now taking reservation requests for groups and hospitality spaces for all home games. Be on the lookout for single-game tickets to go on-sale soon after the calendar flips to 2025. For more information, stay tuned to all of the Sock Puppets social media channels @GoSockPuppets.

