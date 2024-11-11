Appalachian League Announces 2025 Schedule

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced its 2025 schedule. The upcoming season will feature a 48-game regular season schedule, beginning with Opening Day on Thursday, June 5, and ending Wednesday, July 30.

The divisional playoff round, first introduced in 2024, will return in 2025, and be played on Thursday, July 31. The East and West divisional playoff winners will square off in the Appy League Championship Game on Friday, Aug. 1, at a location in the West.

"With input from our clubs and players, optimizing our schedule is at the forefront of creating an environment that helps these ballplayers develop into future pros," Appy League Director, Player Personnel Justin Morgenstern said. "We've got a lot of exciting things on the horizon for the Appy League, and one of my favorite days of the year is our league schedule unveiling. I'm already eager for June 5 to get here; I know that 2025 will be the Appy League's best season yet."

A rematch of the 2024 Appy League title game headlines Opening Day, with the reigning champion Danville Otterbots visiting the Greeneville Flyboys. The remaining Opening Day matchups are as follows:

Kingsport Axmen at Pulaski River Turtles

Tri-State Coal Cats at Elizabethton River Riders

Bluefield Ridge Runners at Burlington Sock Puppets

Bristol State Liners at Johnson City Doughboys

Due to ongoing stadium construction, the State Liners will play all 24 home games at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, Tenn. All games can be accessed for free on MLB.TV and on AppyLeague.com. Click here for the Appy League's complete 2025 schedule.

Per a press release by Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play a regular season game at historic Bristol Motor Speedway. The game, being dubbed the MLB Speedway Classic, will take place Aug. 2, just one day after the conclusion of the 2025 Appy League season.

