Kingsport Axmen Announce 2025 Season Schedule

November 11, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, TN - The Kingsport Axmen announced their 2025 baseball schedule. The Axmen's first home game will be on Monday, June 9 in a matchup with the Bristol State Liners.

The 2025 Appalachian League regular season begins June 5 and runs through July 30. The Axmen schedule is highlighted by hosting the Burlington Sock Puppets for 3 games to kick off the month of July.

"I cannot wait to get the 2025 season underway," said Kingsport Axmen General Manager Caleb Mills. "Now we can start putting some exciting promotions/theme nights in place for our amazing fans."

Full season tickets, mini plans, groups, and picnics are now available by calling the Axmen Ticket Office at 423-224-2626. Game times are to be determined. Promotional calendar will be released at a later date.

The Kingsport Axmen are a summer collegiate baseball team that is part of the Appalachian League which was founded in 1911.

