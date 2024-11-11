Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2025 Season Schedule

November 11, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys today announced their 2025 baseball schedule. The Flyboys first home game will be on Thursday, June 5 in a championship rematch against the Danville Otterbots.

The 2025 Appalachian League regular season begins June 5 and runs through July 30. The Flyboys schedule is highlighted by hosting the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Independence Day, July 4.

"I am beyond excited for the 2025 season," said Greeneville Flyboys General Manager Brandon Bouschart. "We have an amazing lineup of games, and we look forward to filling the schedule with a ton of new, great promotions and theme nights."

Full season tickets, mini plans, groups, picnics, and luxury suites are now available by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400. Game times are to be determined. Promotional calendar will be released at a later date.

The post-season will begin on Thursday, July 31, with the top teams from each division hosting the second-place team from the division. The winner of the West Division Final will host the Appalachian League Championship game on Friday, August 1.

