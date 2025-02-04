Jeremy Owens Returns as Elizabethton River Riders Manager for 2025 Season

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders announced that Jeremy Owens will return as manager for the 2025 campaign. Owens has more than 20 years of playing and coaching experience at the professional level, including serving the last three seasons as head coach with Elizabethton.

"The Appalachian League is back again in 2025. I'm so excited for the opportunity to return as manager of your Elizabethton River Riders," Owens said. "Every year the league is improving and creating great players for the future of college baseball. Summer will be here soon, and I'm looking forward to seeing you at the ballpark."

A native of nearby Johnson City, the former outfielder was drafted in the eighth round of the 1998 MLB Draft out of Middle Tennessee State by the San Diego Padres. He played five seasons in that organization, two with the Boston Red Sox and finished his affiliated career with the independent Southern Maryland Blue Crabs from 2008-14 before moving into the coaching ranks in 2016. He spent the 2017 campaign with the independent New Jersey Jackals before returning to affiliated baseball, coaching with the Low-A Bowling Green Hot Rods for multiple years.

"I am pleased Jeremy Owens will be returning for our 2025 season," Elizabethton River Riders general manager Kiva Fuller said. "Jeremy is a pleasure to work with. His genuine nature and outstanding talent are instrumental for these young players to get off to a good start in the Appalachian League and for their future."

The Elizabethton River Riders 2025 season begins June 5 against the Tri-State Coal Cats in a three-game homestand at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. River Riders 2025 season tickets, bonus book and group tickets are available now by calling (423) 547-6443.

