River Riders Ride Early Offense to Series-Splitting Win over Greeneville

July 24, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Fueled by a six-run explosion in the second and third innings, the Elizabethton River Riders rolled to an 11-4 victory over the Greeneville Flyboys on Wednesday night at Pioneer Park. The win capped a home-and-home series split and lifted the River Riders to 18-23 on the summer, while Greeneville fell to 21-17.

The rundown

After falling behind 1-0 in the first, Elizabethton erupted in the second. Cadyn Karl singled, stole two bases and scored on a Luke Donaghey double that cleared the bases and gave the River Riders a 3-1 lead.

The River Riders kept rolling in the third. Karl walked and scored on a two-run double from Tu'alau Wolfgramm, and Eli Evans followed with an RBI double of his own. Bowen made it 7-1 with an RBI single to cap a four-run frame.

Greeneville clawed back with two runs in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fourth to trim the lead to 8-4, but Donte Lewis quickly silenced any momentum with a towering solo homer in the fourth, his second of the season. Elizabethton tacked on three more in the sixth thanks to four walks, a wild pitch and a sac fly from Ethan Ball.

Justyn Hart earned the win with four strong innings, and Ryan Bailey followed with three scoreless frames in relief. Matthew Porchas finished the game with two clean innings to seal the win.

Notables

Lewis finished 2-for-5 with a double, homer and two runs scored.

Donaghey went 1-for-4 with a three-RBI double that opened the scoring.

Wolfgramm had two RBIs and scored twice.

Elizabethton drew 10 walks in the win.

Up next

The River Riders return home on Thursday to host the Johnson City Doughboys at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with live coverage on AppyLeague.com.







