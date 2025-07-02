Flyboys Drop Second Straight Game to Johnson City

July 2, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys struggled versus the Johnson City Doughboys on Wednesday, falling 13-5 at Pioneer Park. The Doughboys (11-12) hit a pair of two-run home runs in the first two innings, taking an early 4-0 lead over the Flyboys (14-8). While the Flyboys answered with a pair of runs in the fourth inning, Johnson City scored eight runs between the sixth and seventh innings, taking advantage of poor Flyboys defense and timely situational hitting to push the game out of reach.

Much like Tuesday, all nine Johnson City batters reached safely. Eight of nine men hit safely, led by catcher Jose Fernandez (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI), shortstop Willie Hurt (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R) and second baseman Logan Fyffe (2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI).

Flyboys starter Kellan Klosterman (5.2 IP, 7 H, 9 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) turned in three scoreless innings after Johnson City scored twice in each of the first two frames. He then returned to the mound for the sixth inning and allowed five of seven batters to reach base safely as he faced the Doughboys lineup for the third time.

Greeneville stranded the bases loaded in the fourth and left two runners on base in the fifth inning. After going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position last night, the Flyboys were just 1-for-9 with RISP on Wednesday; Johnson City went 5-for-14 after recording seven hits with runners in scoring position on Tuesday. The Doughboys controlled Wednesday's game wire-to-wire, securing a convincing 13-5 win with shutdown relief appearances from Stefan Swee (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) and Lleyton Daily (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K).

