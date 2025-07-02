Ezra McNaughton Named Player, Charlie Atkinson Named Pitcher of the Month

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Greeneville's Ezra McNaughton (Brigham Young) was named the Player and Bristol's Charlie Atkinson (Baylor) was named the Pitcher of the Month of June.

McNaughton slashed .393/.519/.803 with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 18 games for the Greeneville Flyboys en route to Player of the Month honors. He finished June with a 1.322 OPS, 24 hits, 14 runs scored and 11-for-12 in stolen base attempts. McNaughton led all Appy League hitters last month in home runs, slugging percentage and total bases (49). He finished second in OPS, third in RBI and stolen bases, fourth in hits and fifth in batting average.

McNaughton had eight multi-hit games, six multi-RBI games and one multi-home run game in June. The Flyboys outfielder opened the season 5-for-10 with two home runs, one double, eight RBI and three runs scored in three games against Danville. On June 19 against Bristol, McNaughton finished 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored. He drove in a season-high five runs on June 26 in Johnson City, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two runs scored. The next day against the Doughboys, he went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored.

The Mesa, Ariz., native won two Player of the Week awards in June, becoming the first player to do so since the Appalachian League became a summer collegiate baseball league in 2021. McNaughton will return to Brigham Young in the fall after he appeared in 21 games for the Cougars during his freshman year.

Atkinson was named Pitcher of the Month after finishing June 1-0 with five saves and a 0.00 ERA in eight appearances out of the bullpen for the Bristol State Liners. Atkinson surrendered just two hits and did not allow a run in 11.2 innings while striking out 13 and walking five. The right-hander was a perfect 5-for-5 in save opportunities. Atkinson led all Appy League pitchers last month in saves and tied for first in appearances and ERA. He also finished second in WHIP (0.60) and batting average against (.054).

Atkinson pitched a perfect inning and struck out one against Johnson City on Opening Day to earn his first save. His lone win came on June 9 after he pitched a season-high three innings and did not allow a hit against Kingsport, fanning three. Atkinson finished June with saves in three straight appearances; he allowed one hit and struck out three in 2.2 innings during that span. The State Liners went 7-1 in June when Atkinson pitched.

The Katy, Tex., native is committed to attend Baylor in the fall after two years at Dallas Baptist. Atkinson appeared in one game as a sophomore this past spring for the Patriots.

McNaughton and Atkinson were both named to the Appalachian League Select Team roster on Tuesday. The Appy League will take on USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team Prospects at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C. on Friday.







