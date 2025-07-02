Ezra McNaughton Named Appalachian League Player of the Month

July 2, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







Greeneville Flyboys infielder/outfielder Ezra McNaughton has been named Appalachian League Player of the Month for the month of June.

The freshman from BYU claimed the two of the first four Player of the Week awards in his dominating month of June baseball. Through 18 games, McNaughton could not be stopped, batting .406, with a 1.368 OPS, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 11 SB and 24 hits.

Currently, McNaughton is leading the Appalachian League with eight total home runs and the same 1.368 OPS. He is also second in RBI, third in hits and stolen bases, and fourth in batting average. McNaughton shows no signs of slowing down as just last night he went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a homer run against the Johnson City Doughboys. McNaughton has also been selected to the Appy League Select Team that will be taking on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team at Atrium Health Ballpark on July 4.

The Flyboys under manager Jack Wilson currently hold a 14-7 record atop the Appalachian League and have a 2.5-game lead over the Kingsport Axmen. The Flyboys will be back in action at home July 2 against the Johnson City Doughboys. The team will then go on the road on the third before returning home July 4 for the biggest fireworks show of the season. Tickets can be purchased at flyboysbaseball.com.







