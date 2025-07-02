Flyboys Fall at Johnson City

July 2, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys fell short of three wins in three trips to Johnson City, falling to the Doughboys, 9-6, on Tuesday night. Greeneville (14-7) led 1-0 after the top of the third inning, but Johnson City (10-12) scored seven unanswered runs, taking a 7-1 lead to the fifth inning and controlling the game from then on.

The Doughboys worked Flyboys starting pitcher Freddy Beruvides (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K), forcing him to throw 43 pitches in two innings of work before doing damage against the Greeneville bullpen. Johnson City got outs when it needed to, holding the Flyboys to 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position while stranding 10 Greeneville baserunners. The Doughboys, meanwhile, took advantage of good situational hitting, racking up seven hits with men in scoring position. All nine Johnson City batters hit safely in Tuesday's game.

Doughboys lefty Kade Foulke (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K) struck out Flyboys designated hitter Ezra McNaughton (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) with two men on and two out in the eighth inning, escaping a jam to stave off a late Flyboys rally. Representing the tying run, McNaughton was looking for his second home run in as many innings. Foulke proved his mettle, punching out the league's long-ball leader. He then kept the Flyboys quiet in the ninth, working around a one-out hit-by-pitch to seal the 9-6 Johnson City win.

Next up

The Flyboys return home to face Johnson City at 7 p.m. Wednesday.







