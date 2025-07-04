Flyboys Swept by Johnson City

July 4, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys fell victim to two big innings in Thursday's series finale at Johnson City, surrendering a five-run fourth inning and four runs in the seventh inning as the Doughboys took a 12-5 win. Johnson City (12-12) was once again prolific in high-leverage at-bats, recording nine hits with runners in scoring position while holding Greeneville (14-9) to a 1-for-10 mark.

The Doughboys took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and, after Greeneville tied the game at two runs apiece in the third, outscored the Flyboys 10-3 in the final six innings to take their third commanding win in as many days.

All nine Johnson City batters reached base safely, led by shortstop Dane Morrow (2-for-5, 2 RBI), designated hitter Jose Fernandez (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI), third baseman Camden Kaufman (1-for-5, 2 RBI) and second baseman Logan Fyffe (2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI), all of whom drove in multiple runs. Greeneville struggled to capitalize with men on base, finishing the series 4-for-30 (.133) with runners in scoring position while allowing 16 hits to Johnson City in such situations over three games.

Next up

The Flyboys return home to host the Bluefield Ridge Runners in a three-game series beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. There will be promotions for all three games, beginning Friday with the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by the General Morgan Inn. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







