River Riders Win 6th Straight on July 4th After 8-1 Rout in Pulaski

July 4, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

PULASKI, Va. - The Elizabethton River Riders kept their winning streak alive on Independence Day, taking down the Pulaski River Turtles, 8-1, on Thursday night at Calfee Park. With their sixth straight victory, the River Riders improved to 14-12 and have now won 12 of their last 14 games as they continue climbing the Appalachian League standings.

The Rundown

The River Riders struck early in the top of the first when Hudson Brown launched a two-run homer to right, his first of the season, scoring Jack Torbett, who had singled earlier in the inning. After a scoreless second, Elizabethton added to its lead in the third. With two outs, Jackson Berry delivered an RBI single to score Torbett and make it 3-0.

The fourth inning broke the game open. The Riders loaded the bases with three consecutive singles from Bradley, Karl, and Evans, followed by a pair of walks that plated two more runs. A double-play ball off the bat of Torbett scored another, and Berry's second RBI single of the night made it 7-0.

Pulaski scratched across their lone run in the seventh, but Elizabethton answered right back in the eighth. Brown walked, Berry singled again, and Karl drove in Brown on a fielder's choice to extend the lead to 8-1.

The Pitching

Jevarra Martin set the tone on the mound, tossing five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and only allowing one hit. Charlie Spoonhour and Andrew DuMont combined for three innings of relief, and Cesar Garcia closed it out with a scoreless ninth. The River Riders' staff allowed just one run on four hits while striking out seven.

Notes

Hudson Brown homered and reached base three times

Jackson Berry went 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs and is now 12-for-his-last-21 over the past five games - the hottest stretch in the Appalachian League during that span

Cadyn Karl reached base three times and drove in a run

The River Riders have won six straight and 12 of their last 14

Stat of the Game

12-for-21 - Jackson Berry's red-hot five-game stretch leads the Appalachian League in hits during that span

Next Up

The River Riders (14-12) continue the weekend series vs the Pulaski River Turtles (13-11) on Friday, July 5. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







