Axmen Unleash the Bats Yet Again in Rout of Tri-City

July 4, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

HUNTINGTON, WVa. - Fresh off the series victory over Burlington, the Axmen moved on to face the Tri-State Coal Cats. The Axmen were missing their two most productive players, but everyone stepped up to beat down the Coal Cats, 12-1.

Kingsport started the scoring in the second with a five-run outburst. Blake Primrose opened it up with a single into right field to score Ben Tryon.

In the following inning, a Liam McCallum sacrifice fly scored a run and then Alex Kelsey knocked in his second run of the day.

This whole time, Ronin Vicenti was dealing on the mound, looking merely untouchable. He made it through five scoreless innings, only allowing one hit, with seven strikeouts.

The 7-0 Kingsport lead was extended with a Tyler Myatt two-run homer in the sixth, his fourth of the season.

Kaleb Townsend entered and finished three innings of relief with one unearned run surrendered.

In the ninth, Justin Bell smashed his first hit of the season into the outfield to also collect his first RBI. Chris Cespedes then went one-two-three to close out the 12-1 victory.

The Axmen won their first game ever at Jack Cook Field. Now, can they win their first series?







