Flyboys Return to Winning Ways Versus Bluefield
July 4, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)
Greeneville Flyboys News Release
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys opened their series versus the Bluefield Ridge Runners with a commanding 12-4 win on Friday, led by starting pitcher Jake Kennedy (5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 K) and designated hitter Brock Thompson (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI). The Flyboys (15-9) scored six runs in the second inning and five runs in the fourth inning, the latter of which was punctuated by Thompson's three-run home run.
The Ridge Runners (13-11) recorded just five hits in Friday's game, while the Flyboys tallied 13. Eight of nine Greeneville batters hit safely and all nine reached base at least once. Thompson, shortstop Tyler Inge (2-for-4, 2 RBI), third baseman Cameron Kim (2-for-4, 2 R), right fielder TJ Adams (2-for-5, 2 RBI) and second baseman Peyton Miller (2-for-4, 2 RBI) all recorded multiple hits. A trio of Flyboys right-handers delivered scoreless innings out of the bullpen to seal the 12-4 victory.
Next up
The Flyboys will look to clinch the series versus Bluefield at 7 p.m. Saturday for Corgis and Coronas Night. Saturday will feature pregame corgi races, in-game corgi tricks and Corona beer specials. After the game, fans will have the opportunity to participate in our tennis ball toss for a chance to win $1,000.
Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.
