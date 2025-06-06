Flyboys Rained out on Friday

June 6, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys (1-0) will have to wait until Saturday for a chance to lock up their opening series versus the Danville Otterbots (0-1). Friday's game, which was scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, was initially pushed back to 7:30 p.m. and later postponed after heavy rain and lightning rendered the playing surface unplayable. All tickets purchased for Friday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to another home game this season.

Next up

The Flyboys will wrap up their series versus Danville with a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Weather-permitting, Pioneer Park will host its first fireworks show of the season presented by Top Choice BBQ at the conclusion of Game 2. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







