Axmen's Bats Awaken in 15-6 Road Victory

June 6, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







PULASKI, Va. -- In the second contest of the opening three-game series, the Kingsport Axmen came alive with hot bats, as they avenged their loss in the opener with a 15-6 win Friday night.

It was another rough start for the River Turtles as two batters into the game a run came across the plate with a Brogan Jones RBI single. Two more runs were then tacked on by the end of the first frame.

The River Turtles wasted no time in response with Aden Malpass scoring on a sacrifice fly from Brayden Ricketts, to make it 3-1 Axmen at the end of the first inning.

However, after that Adam Baker would not let another run cross the plate, as he held the River Turtles to no runs over his next 2 2/3 innings of action.

The game was still within reach for Pulaski, but the seventh inning felt like the nail in the coffin when Blake Primrose smacked a home run over the right field wall and Collin Larson followed that up with a two-run blast to dead center.

The eighth inning only added insult to injury as Primrose hit his second homer of the game, this one of the two-run variety.

Pulaski tried another late game surge, but while the bats got going in the eighth, Kingsport continued to tack runs on the board to the point where the lead was insurmountable.

Kingsport moved into the win column with reliever J.J. Harrel getting the win in his first outing of the season.







