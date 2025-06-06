Axemen Fall After 10-Run Comeback by Pulaski

June 6, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







The Pulaski River Turtles erased a 10-run deficit to defeat the Kingsport Axmen in sudden death extra-innings.

The Axmen got off to a good start, scoring nine runs in the first frame, with help from a three-run triple from Kam Durnin. However, the tide began to shift in the bottom of the fifth when Pulaski's Brayden Ricketts crushed a three-run homer to cut the deficit to four runs. Four batters later, the River Turtles second baseman Noah Toole stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and delivered a moonshot over the right field wall to tie the game.

A pitching duel ensued down the stretch with Chris Cespedes striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extras. The River Turtles elected to play in the field in the sudden death extra-inning. The bases were loaded for reliever Daylinh Nguyen-Brown, but a cleanly fielded ground ball by shortstop JT Taylor led to the final out after beating the runner to the second base bag, ending the game.







Appalachian League Stories from June 6, 2025

Axemen Fall After 10-Run Comeback by Pulaski - Kingsport Axmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.