Axmen Announce 2025 Season Coaching Staff

April 24, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen have announced their coaching staff for the 2025 Appalachian League season. The team will be led by returning manager Rick Adair.

Adair returns for his second season leading Kingsport. He comes from a lengthy baseball background, including being drafted in the third round of the 1979 Major League Baseball Draft by the Seattle Mariners. The Western Carolina alum coached at the MLB level for the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Mariners and Baltimore Orioles.

Making his debut as hitting coach for the Axmen will be Mike Policastro. A highly decorated coach, Policastro recently was inducted to the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association Hall of Fame. He is a household name in the collegiate athletic world, as he served as head baseball coach and athletics director at Cleveland State amassing 1,051 wins along with four Coach of the Year honors.

We are fortunate to have a great coaching staff in Kingsport for the 2025 season, Adair said. Mike brings years of experience to our staff, with a majority of his career spent leading the Cleveland State program. He recently retired and also had his number retired along with many other accomplishments.

John Chalupa will take the helm as pitching coach after serving the last few seasons with the Elizabethton River Riders. Chalupa is currently the pitching coach for the UVA Wise Cavaliers with a background in collegiate baseball. While pitching at Odessa College, Chalupa finished an associate's degree in sports medicine.

Ty'Relle Harris is in his fourth year as bench coach for the Kingsport Axmen. He spent two years playing for the University of Tennessee and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2009. Harris played 13 years professionally in the Braves and Chicago Cubs organizations as well as in Taiwan, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand and France.

Ty'Relle returns and it will be our second year working together. Ty'Relle brings passion and a strong work habit to our team, Adair explained. He will have more responsibilities this year, including coaching third base.

Christine Tchalikian will be the team trainer this season. She joined the UVA Wise sports medicine staff in 2024. Prior to UVA Wise, she served as an assistant athletic trainer at the University of Pikeville since 2019.

We are very excited about our 2025 coaching staff here in Kingsport for this upcoming season, Kingsport Axmen general manager Caleb Mills said. Coach Harris has been a staple on our coaching staff that we are pleased to welcome back, along with the additions, Mike and John, as we march towards our 2025 championship run with Rick leading the way.

The Axmen begin their 2025 home schedule June 9 against the Bristol State Liners.

Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from April 24, 2025

Axmen Announce 2025 Season Coaching Staff - Kingsport Axmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.