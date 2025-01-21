Kingsport Axmen Name Rick Adair Manager for 2025 Season

January 21, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, TN - The Kingsport Axmen have announced that Rick Adair will return as manager of the club for the 2025 season. This will be Adair's second season in Kingsport.

Adair comes from a lenghty baseball background, including being drafted in the 3rd round of the 1979 Major League Baseball draft by the Seattle Mariners. The Western Carolina alum coached at the MLB level for the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, and Baltimore Orioles.

"I am looking forward to another summer managing in Kingsport," said Adair. "Last summer was a great experience, the players, the Kingsport staff and especially the support of our fans. I enjoyed seeing the players improve on and off of the field, we were fortunate enough to make a run and get in the playoffs, and again, the fan support was grea.!"

"We are extremely excited to have Rick back for his second season here in Kingsport," said Kingsport Axmen General Manager Caleb Mills. "We had a lot of success on our way to the playoffs last season, and Rick was a big part of that. I'm very excited to see year two of Axmen baseball in Kingsport with Rick back at the helm."

The Axmen begin their 2025 home schedule June 9 against the Bristol State Liners.

Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from January 21, 2025

Kingsport Axmen Name Rick Adair Manager for 2025 Season - Kingsport Axmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.