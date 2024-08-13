Kingsport's Tyree Jackson Named Appalachian LeagueHumanitarian of the Year

August 13, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Kingsport's Tyree Jackson (Hudson Valley CC (N.Y.)) was named the Humanitarian of the Year. The Humanitarian of the Year award is given to the Appalachian League player who made the most notable contributions to his community during the season through active participation in community service projects.

Jackson, 19, totaled 18 hours of volunteer service for the Axmen this summer, demonstrating outstanding commitment to the community and participating in numerous events that impacted the lives of many in Kingsport and beyond.

"I remember being in their shoes, growing up and looking up to older players, so I understand how they would feel in the situation," Jackson said. "That can make a kid's day just by talking to him, throwing him a ball, or something small - a two-minute interaction can change their day. Doing stuff like that and seeing all the kids smile was awesome."

Jackson's humanitarian journey began June 15 at the MLB Play Ball event held at Hunter Wright Stadium, when he led various stations for the children in attendance, guiding them through baseball activities and skill-building exercises. After the event, Jackson stayed behind to sign autographs and take photographs with participants. He also volunteered at the Eastman Recreational Summer Camp, dedicating time to teaching kids and adults the fundamentals of baseball.

As an Appy League All-Star, Jackson joined other West and East All-Star players July 23 in Johnson City, Tenn., to participate in Major League Baseball's PLAY BALL Kids Camp.

Jackson again was a fan favorite during the Y on Wheels event in July at John Adams Elementary School, interacting with the kids attending the summer camp while playing outdoor games. Jackson further demonstrated his commitment to the community July 15 by volunteering extra time at a local school at the request of the students.

Jackson also participated in the United Way Week of Caring in June, where he took part in a two-hour trash pickup event in the Kingsport community, and he assisted in preparing nearly 100 bagged lunches at the local YMCA in July.

"Tyree is a phenomenal kid who excelled on and off the field this year in Kingsport," Kingsport general manager Caleb Mills said. "He always kept a positive attitude that spread to everyone he came in contact with this season.

"Tyree exemplified what we as an organization and the Appalachian League as a whole strive to do within our communities extraordinarily well. We are extremely proud of Tyree and how he has represented and impacted our community."

A Medford, N.Y., native, Jackson hit .252 (35-for-139) with one home run, five doubles and nine RBI for the Axmen this season, scoring 19 runs and tallying 11 steals in 38 games. Defensively, he logged 24 games in center field and another 14 in left field, committing one error in 74 chances (.986%) between the two positions.

Jackson garnered Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year honors as a redshirt freshman at Hudson Valley CC (NY) this year after hitting .375 with 31 runs scored, 17 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 34 games. Additionally, Jackson received NJCAA Region 3 All-Region Second Team accolades. He is currently uncommitted for the 2025-26 college season.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 13, 2024

Kingsport's Tyree Jackson Named Appalachian LeagueHumanitarian of the Year - Kingsport Axmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.