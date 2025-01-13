Kingsport Axmen Name Makenzy Tester as Assistant General Manager

January 13, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, TN - Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that Makenzy Tester will be the Assistant General Manager of the Kingsport Axmen, effective today.

Tester is a dedicated educator, sports enthusiast, and community advocate. She played basketball at King University, where she developed a strong foundation in teamwork and leadership. Tester's experience includes working in Special Education with Kingsport City Schools and being the program coordinator for Healthy Kingsport, promoting wellness initiatives in her community. She is a middle school basketball coach, and is also on the leadership council for PEAK - Kingsport's Young Professionals. Tester lives in Bristol with her husband, Joseph.

"I am pleased to announce Makenzy as our new Assistant General Manager of the Axmen," added Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "We are eager for Axmen fans and the community to get to know Makenzy. We are very excited to get her started with the franchise."

"I am thrilled to join the Kingsport Axmen as the Assistant General Manager," said Tester. "The Kingsport community has always held a special place in my heart, and I am excited to contribute to its growth and success. Together, we can build something lasting and impactful for the future of our team and our city."

The Axmen begin their 2025 home schedule June 9 against the Bristol State Liners.

Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

