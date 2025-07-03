Kingsport Drops Game 2 against Burlington

July 3, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - After the Kingsport Axmen's mercy-rule victory Tuesday, the Burlington Sock Puppets took their turn to unleash the bats Wednesday en route to a devastating 11-3 victory over Kingsport at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Sock Puppets started scoring immediately with the first three batters getting on base. Two runs scored in the first, giving the Sock Puppets the advantage.

Kingsport didn't answer until the bottom of the second, when Ben Tryon smoked a line drive over the wall in right-center for his first home run of the season.

The momentum didn't last long, as Burlington scored yet again, this time off the bat of DJ Merriweather.

The Axmen threatened again when Landis Davila scored on a Kam Durnin groundout that was set up by Davila's triple just before.

Burlington held a slim 3-2 lead going into the fourth, but its offense did not stop, with the Sock Puppets scoring three runs in the frame.

Kingsport did find an answer in the eighth inning, but a four-run ninth inning for the Sock Puppets ended any hope the Axmen had at making a comeback.

Sock Puppets starter Ty Bradle earned the win after he tossed five innings, only allowing two earned runs, and Gabe Magallan earned the hold with three scoreless frames of work.

The three-game series is tied 1-1 heading into the Thursday's finale, which is set for a 7 p.m. start. Both teams will look to begin the month of July with a series victory.







Appalachian League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.