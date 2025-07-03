River Riders Sweep State Liners in Front of Sold-Out Crowd, Win Fifth Straight

July 3, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders capped a three-game sweep of the Bristol State Liners with a 5-3 victory Thursday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Playing in front of a sold-out home crowd, the River Riders extended their win streak to five games and, for the first time this season, pushed their record over .500 at 13-12.

The rundown

Bristol struck early in the top of the first, plating two runs on a Chris Patterson single following a fielding error and a base hit. But the River Riders responded immediately. After Josh Owens walked and advanced to third, Hudson Brown brought him home on a sacrifice fly. One batter later, Tu'alau Wolfgramm crushed a two-run homer to left, flipping the score to 3-2 in favor of Elizabethton.

The State Liners added a run in the fourth on a wild pitch, but the River Riders once again had the answer. Josh Owens led off the fifth with a solo home run to right, his first of the season, extending the lead to 5-3. That was all the offense Elizabethton needed, as the River Riders' pitching staff slammed the door.

The pitching

Jake Yeager made the start and struck out four over four innings of work, allowing two earned runs. Cameron Owens took over in the fifth and tossed a clean frame. Henry Slaby then dominated the final four innings, shutting down the Bristol offense without allowing a run to earn the save.

Notes

Owens reached base four times, scored three times and hit his first homer of the season.

Wolfgramm homered for the second time and drove in three.

Jackson Berry collected two hits and stole his ninth base.

A sold-out crowd packed NECCU Ballpark to celebrate Elizabethton's fifth straight win.

Stat of the Game

13-12 - The River Riders now have a winning record for the first time this season and sit at 13-12 overall.

Next up

The River Riders hit the road Friday to face the Pulaski River Turtles. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







