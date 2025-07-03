Doughboys back on track with a sweep over Flyboys

July 3, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TENN.- The Johnson City Doughboys sweep their series against the Greeneville Flyboys with a 12-5 win at home, and top it off with fireworks on Thursday.

In typical Doughboys fashion, they scored early in the first inning. Camden Kaufman delivered the first runs of the game with an RBI line drive down the right-field line, scoring both Landon Smelser and Paris Pridgen, making it 2-0 early.

Greeneville battled back to tie it up by the third inning, Peyton Miller laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring home T.J. Adams, before Brady Francisco walked with the bases loaded to see Ezra McNaughton find home for the first time.

The Doughboys continued to rack up the runs in the bottom of the fourth, Ryan Jones singled on a sharp line drive to center, bringing home Jose Fernandez. Logan Fyffe followed it up with his eighth double of the season into left field, scoring both Jackson Jones and Ryan Jones.

A wild pitch from Jace Smith hit the backstop, allowing Nate Conner to find home plate, and Dane Morrow topped it off with a line drive single into left, cashing in another run from Fyffe. Fyffe kept his hot streak going with another RBI in the fifth, a line drive that scored Jackson Jones for a second time, making the score 8-2 at the end of the fifth.

Greeneville did have a single run in the seventh as a wild pitch from Nolan Meadly found the backstop, allowing Jace Patton to find his way home.

Johnson City responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, first from Morrow lining his second RBI double of the night into left field, scoring Ryan Jones. Pridgen followed it up with a sacrifice groundout to the infield that saw Conner score for a second time, and Fernandez topped it off with a two-RBI double off the right center field wall to bring in Fyffe and Morrow.

Greeneville continued to show life in the eighth inning, Francisco scored on a Peyton Miller ground out to the infield, Adams followed soon behind on an RBI single by Reid Haire.

Ultimately, it would not be enough for the Flyboys, as Doughboys closer Ricky O'Dette came in for the ninth inning and sat the Flyboys down 1, 2, 3, to secure the series sweep over Greeneville.

The Doughboys will head on the road for the 4th of July weekend for a three-game series against the Burlington Sock Puppets. The first game on Friday will have a 7:00 p.m. first pitch.







Appalachian League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.